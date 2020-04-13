Collateral Damage: Why Coronavirus Might Widen the Gender Pay Gap

“Women will end up bearing a big brunt.”



Even as numbers from across the world show than men may be at more risk of contracting the highly contagious coronavirus, a large section of women are likely to bear the economic consequences – including a widening gender pay gap.

While some might argue that issues such as gender pay gap should take a back seat while the world is fighting a pandemic, the said crisis is likely to make inequities worse.

Women earn about one-fifth less money than men around the world, reflecting factors from motherhood and employment in lower-wage jobs to stereotypes in promotion decisions, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO). A new ongoing study conducted by researchers at Northwestern University, the University of Mannheim in Germany and the University of California, San Diego shows that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to widen this gap.



Here’s why the gender pay gap in India is likely to widen due to coronavirus.

