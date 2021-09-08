Centre 'Delighted' to Induct Women In NDA – But What Took It So Long to Allow?

The Centre on Wednesday, 8 September, said that it was 'delighted' to admit women into the National Defence Academy (NDA), even as it sought status quo this year, stating that policy, training, procedural and infrastructural changes would be required before females are inducted and accommodated in the academy.

A division bench of the Supreme Court of India comprising of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hrishikesh Roy through an interim order, dated 18 August 2021, permitted women candidates to take this year’s entrance examination for the premier military institute to be held on 24 November.

Although, postponed by a year the decision to finally allow women’s entry into NDA is a commendable move and has instilled optimism among female aspirants.