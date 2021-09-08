Will Allow Women in National Defence Academy: Centre Tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Wednesday, 8 September, told the Supreme Court that it will allow women in the National Defence Academy (NDA).

"I am delighted to share this. Girls will be admitted to NDA. We will place a detailed affidavit," ASG Bhati told the court, as quoted by Bar&Bench (B&B).

The government's stand came while the apex court was hearing a petition by Delhi-based lawyer Kush Kalra against women being denied opportunities to be part of the NDA.

The petition was filed on the basis of violation of fundamental rights of women.