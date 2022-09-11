Will Bhagwat-Nadda’s Mission Tripura Consolidate BJP’s Place in Tribal Land?

The RSS chief’s visit clearly had to do more than politics. It’s primary focus was to boost the Hindutva ideology. His main aim to visit the northeastern state was to inaugurate a Shiv-Parvati temple in Sarbong village in Amarpur of Gomati district. The temple, a part of the Shanti Kali Ashram,operates under the Shanti Kali Mission Society named after Acharya Shanti Kali Maharaj– a tribal Hindu priest.

He was involved in spreading the ideals of Hinduism in the tribal belt which was strongly despised by the militant outfit,National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), which dreamt of creating an independent "Christian Tripura" nation as an ethnic-cleansing drive backed by the Baptist church.

As a result, in the year 2000,Shanti Kali was killed by the NLFT militants who often had targeted tribals and non-tribals of the state for celebrating Hindu festivals.

Ahead of the 2023 battle, one thing is clear from the recent visits of the leaders that both the Sangh Parivaar and the BJP are giving importance to this tiny northeastern state, which they won in 2018 by a two-thirds majority by defeating its ideological rival, CPI(M).

