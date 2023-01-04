Will Animal Agriculture Accelerate Climate Change and Trigger the Next Pandemic?

There is a major threat to humanity, and it comes from the very food that we choose to eat. Whether it’s food that is served on our plates or what we see in the grocery stores, do we really think about where our food comes from?

Packages of eggs showing happy looking hens, milk cartons showing a smiling cow or a happy mother cow and her calf, and animal products that are marketed and labelled as ‘healthy’, are all the result of cruel and abusive practices that consumers are shielded from.