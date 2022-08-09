Coming Soon| Climate Change on Your Plate: Global Warming Is Burning Your Pocket
Has climate change changed our food? We trace the journey of an apple from Himachal to our supermarkets to find out.
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Well, there's more to the story of this apple.
If like me you buy your fruits from a store or an app, you must have wondered how can a fruit that looks so bright and shiny be so lacking in flavour sometimes, and why do these red beauties of your childhood now cost nearly Rs 300 a kilo.
We decided to find this out by tracing this apple's journey from our supermarkets to the scenic valleys of Himachal Pradesh and the orchards it has come from.
We spoke to the farmers who grow them, the labour that tends to them and the wholesalers who bring it to our markets..
What lurks behind these picturesque orchards? What has changed our apples, cherries, peaches and plums? How have the lives of those who call the mountains their home transformed in the past few decades? How has snowfall, rainfall, hailstorm, and temperature patterns changed over time and how has that impacted their fields and their lives and hence, our lives.
Has climate change-changed our food?
You'll hear answers to these questions from those who are living in the heart of an unfolding climate crisis in our upcoming documentary.
Projects like these, however, can only happen with your support.
Contribute to our documentary to understand the threat that the apple you eat is facing, it's journey from a tree in the mountains to your doorstep, and the struggles of the farmer who is working hard to grow it for you.
The travel and production for this documentary has cost us Rs 5,36,000. Click here to become a Q-Buddy and help us meet the cost of this documentary so that we continue telling stories that the mainstream media ignores.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.