Indian Federalism Harmed in Mamata Vs Centre Over 3 IPS Officers 

As early as October 1949, many chief ministers had vehemently opposed the All-India Services (AIS) and wanted state civil services instead as they felt that the idea of All-India Service opposed the federal principle. However, rattled by the traumatic experience of the centrifugal tendencies in some princely states, Sardar Patel pitched in for continuity of the civil service, “You will not have a united India if you do not have a good All-India Service which has independence to speak out its mind”.

Given the respect, which his persona commanded, Patel prevailed but as the future was to unfold, the track record of the AIS belied his expectations and disproved his wishful thinking on both counts.