Attack on Nadda: MHA Summons 3 WB IPS Officers to Serve at Centre
TMC lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, saying that law and order is a state issue.
The Centre on Saturday, 12 December summoned three IPS officers from West Bengal to serve in the central deputation, PTI reported.
The development comes just days after an alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal, leading to escalated tensions between the BJP and the TMC.
After the MHA on Friday had summoned West Bengal's Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police over the law and order situation in the state. However, the state government had informed the Centre that the two top officials will not be visiting Delhi for the same.
In his letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, WB Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had written: “Three cases already registered in this connection, while two of them are specifically for vandalism. Seven people arrested in these two cases.”
Earlier on Saturday, TMC lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, saying that the Chief Secretary and the DGP were summoned to Delhi with a “political motive” and asserted that law and order is a state subject.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday said that violence-free election is his assurance to people.
“Free, fair and violence-free election is my assurance to the people of West Bengal as they are entitled to it. We must work for it. The real stakeholder is the voter and they will contribute to it,” Dhankhar said, as quoted by ANI.
