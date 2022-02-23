UP Polls: From Ayodhya to OBC Census, Parties Have Clear Plans for Each Phase

The Uttar Pradesh elections have reached the halfway mark. After the conclusion of four phases today, three phases remain, one in Ayodhya and two in Purvanchal. The marathon election, which has generated enormous interest, will culminate on 7 March.

The two main contenders for the chief ministerial post, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Akhilesh Yadav have been engaged in a war of words, attacks/counter attacks, strategies/counter-strategies to outdo each other.

While the Samajwadi Party (SP) is focusing on holding press conferences and yatras to spread its message, the BJP is focusing on holding physical/virtual rallies and door-to-door campaigns by the top leadership.

In this electoral game, it's all about who blinks first.