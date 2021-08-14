For BJP, Caste-Based Census Is A Can Of Worms. Seven Reasons Why

While there has been a growing clamour for caste-based census from allies, its own MPs and the Opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has categorically stated in Parliament that it won’t undertake a caste-based survey as a policy matter.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological mentor, does not believe in the caste system and discrimination. It is a big proponent of inter-caste marriages.

In 2018, the then Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, had promised a cast-based survey to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and socially and economically backward classes (SEBCs). The U-turn now has baffled allies like Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal and Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India - Athawale (RPI-A).