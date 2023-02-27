UP Budget 2023: Yogi Govt Must Practice What It Preaches To Bag Success in 2024

The Yogi Government 2.0 looks formidable and is marching ahead every day with its incorruptible commitment to the people of the state to make Uttar Pradesh the most prominent centre for investment, infrastructure, and inclusiveness. The bold, decisive, and disciplined leadership of the chief minister is the key to how the state has transformed its image and indexes in recent years.

The law and order situation has seen a drastic improvement in the state and is steering a new investment story. The recent Global Investor Summit is a testimony to the fact that Uttar Pradesh is driving the growth story of 'New India'.

The incumbent government has been able to create a new paradigm shift in policy implementation and a change in the outlook of the state from a BIMARU connotation to a model of Holistic Development.