Karnataka Budget: Bommai Tries Thwarting BJP's Hurdles Before 2023 Election

On Friday, 17 February, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made a two-hour-long budget speech that hinted at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) key focus areas in the upcoming Assembly election.

In a nutshell, while Karnataka budget for the year 2023-'24 is Rs 3.09 lakh crore, the gross borrowing was set at Rs 77,750 crore. The state recorded a 7.9 percent growth and its per capita income has increased from Rs 2.04 lakh to Rs 3.32 lakh.

However, the budget, which will be the last before the Assembly polls are held, had special provisions for farmers, an announcement on a Ram Mandir and some sops for Karnataka's ever powerful Lingayat mutts or monasteries and Hindu temples. The state's capital Bengaluru too remained a key focus area.

Here's why.