Unlike China, India Unlearns Lessons of History on Population Control

Just think about it. Two pairs of grandparents, ie four adults, add only one parent each, ie two adults, to their second generation. And these two parents add only one adult to the third generation, creating the “dreadful inverted pyramid” where six grand-parents and parents give way to only one grandchild by the third generation.

Since every successive generation is beginning to live longer, not only does the population shrink dramatically under a one-child dispensation, it also becomes much older, forcing an enormous burden on the single grandchild, who has to look after six adult dependents, in addition to his or her own spouse and child. Eight dependents living off one productive adult.

Today, China is suffering the simple-but-devastating demographic consequences of the one-child policy, as its labour force shrinks creating a severe drag on economic growth.

China has now abolished its one-child law, aggressively trying to convince married couples to have more children, but people are reluctant, having gotten used to living in one-child families.