Biden Sworn In Amid Crises: ‘Unity & Healing’ May Be A Far Cry

The United States conducted a peaceful transfer of power with Joe R Biden sworn in as the 46th President on the very steps of the Capitol where two weeks ago the 45th President Donald Trump had incited an insurrection.

That such a routine motion of democracy as the passing of the baton should be noted says something about today’s America, but events of 6 January — when thousands of Trump extremists invaded the Capitol on a murderous spree in a bid to overturn Biden’s victory — warrant the event be noted. On that day the world watched in horror, wondering how it would all end.