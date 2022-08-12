‘Twitter General’, ‘Burnol Ghafoor’: Why Is Pak’s Quetta Commander Problematic?

However, the crash, two days later, was actually claimed by Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an umbrella organisation of Baloch guerrilla groups. The group stated, “[It] accepts responsibility for targeting Pakistani helicopter and killing six senior military officials of the enemy forces … In the attack, carried out with antiaircraft guns, the helicopter was badly damaged and later completely destroyed after it crashed.” According to the same statement, Lieutenant-General Sarfaraz Ali “was directly involved in enforced disappearances and the Baloch genocide”.

The appointment of somebody like Ghafoor, who, according to some medical experts, resembles most of the tracts of a psychopath personality, is a clear signal that the Army, far from being willing to come to terms with the Baloch issues, is going to worsen an already desperate situation and may increase the violence against the inhabitants of the region.