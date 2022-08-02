Pakistan Army Helicopter With 6 People Goes Missing in Balochistan, Crash Feared

A Pakistan army aviation helicopter with six officer on board went missing in Balochistan province's Lasbela, the spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said on the night of Monday, 1 August.

He added that the helicopter was on flood relief operations in Lasbela when it lost contact with air traffic control (ATC).

