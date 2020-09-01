News & Noise: Was Sushant Story ‘Milked’ To ‘Save’ TV News?

The TRP race, as we now know it, is passé. We have been seeing the ratings war since the turn of the century, when Aaj Tak arrived as a fully blown news channel in Hindi, first as a straight provider of news, and then, tasting blood in the sensational variety. In the 20 years that have passed, it has become cheaper to launch news channels in multiple regional languages, even as entertainment channels take the bulk of advertising money. For the news business, the cake is small, the mouths are many. The desperation is palpable.

Add to this the fact that in the post-Internet universe you no longer find news. The news finds you. Breaking news is perishable. It gets quickly greeted, tweeted, and substantially completed in WhatsApp virals, app-based notifications, and funny, caustic memes that embed the facts. TV news channels need something new to cling on to.