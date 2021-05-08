SC’s Maratha Reservation Order: Uddhav Lobs Ball in Centre’s Court

Yet, local protests raged across western Maharashtra where Marathas enjoy social and political dominance, and there are moves for a review petition.

The edgy displeasure in the community can go out of control, making it a law-and-order issue for the government, or it can be exploited by the BJP that’s impatient to dislodge the government. Taking steps to prevent or counter this remains Thackeray’s immediate challenge. The chief minister’s words later that evening, promising to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet him if necessary, were calibrated.

He jostled between imploring it to hold its peace, working out government measures without upsetting Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and shrugging off the blame that his government had not robustly argued the case in the apex court. It’s a difficult traipse and it will call for his political skills – and more – in the coming months.

Thackeray will take comfort in the fact that Sharad Pawar, president of Nationalist Congress Party and architect of the Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government, is on his speed dial.