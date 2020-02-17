Why Supreme Court Order on ‘Criminals’ in Politics is Hypocritical

The Supreme Court’s repeated failures notwithstanding, there’s a need to rethink the legal framework around criminals and politics. Today, only those representatives convicted of serious crimes are disqualified under the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951. The Supreme Court’s judgement in Lily Thomas v Union of India that such disqualification shall be immediate has at least seen some major representatives lose their seats upon conviction. But when compared with the routine abuse of power that politicians indulge in to get cases against them closed, they stand out as the few exceptions to the larger rule.

The Law Commission’s report 244th Report on Electoral Disqualification also offers a nuanced take of what can be done to address the issue but its recommendations have not been acted upon. The Law Commission had recommended that rather than wait for conviction, an MP or MLA should be disqualified the moment charges are framed against her by a court.

But the Law Commission had also recommended safeguards to ensure that this could not be misused, e.g., such disqualification would only be for cases with imprisonment of more than five years, would not take effect for any charges framed one year prior to elections, et al. To this end, the Law Commission had recommended amendments to the RP Act, 1951 but they have so far been ignored by successive governments.