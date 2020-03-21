Can Coronavirus End the Shaheen Bagh Stalemate At last?

Nonetheless, the Shaheen Bagh protest has definitely put the BJP on a back foot. The first sign of this was visible when PM Modi provided justifications regarding the CAA and announced a hold on the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. In addition, BJP’s ploy to campaign on the lines of the CAA failed miserably and instead, served as one of the major factor responsible for their defeat in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, on 12 March, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah assured that no one will be marked as doubtful citizens during the NPR updation.

Although, victories in some sense, this is not what the Shaheen Bagh women are satisfied with. What they do want, however, is the government to completely withdraw the CAA. And therefore, at a time when the entire world is battling the coronavirus, women at Shaheen Bagh are not ready to end their stir until they achieve their goal.

With Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s Chief Minister, barring all social or political gatherings, the Delhi Police has held a series of talks with various stakeholders to end the ongoing protests. A public interest litigation has also been filed, demanding the SC’s intervention to evict all protestors. But for the Shaheen Bagh women, the CAA is a much bigger threat than the coronavirus pandemic.