Sewer Deaths: Mere Analysis of Issues in Swachh Bharat Mission Not Enough

Four men fell in the sewer line this week in Delhi; two were contractual employees, one the contractor of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and one e-rickshaw driver who went to help. The employees were linemen working for several days inside the sewer, securing the underground line distribution.

What makes the MTNL case unique is that such cases are often excused from the provisions of the PEMSR Act 2013 since the person engaged in the hazardous work is not a sanitation worker, especially not a manual scavenger. This is similar to sewer deaths in factories like the Azadpur case in 2020, where two men died cleaning gold and silver residues. Therefore, the authorities fail to apply the principles, but the question is, since the PEMSR Act 2013 also follows some tenets of the Contract Labour Act, 1970, should it really matter?