3 Workers, 1 Rickshaw Driver Trapped in Sewer in Delhi's Rohini; Rescue Ops On

Among those trapped are MTNL workers who were conducting wire work and a rickshaw driver who tried to help them.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

At least four persons are suspected to have fallen into a sewer line in Delhi's Rohini on the evening of Tuesday, 29 March, as per the city's fire service.

Among those trapped are three workers who were conducting wire work for telecom company MTNL, and a rickshaw driver who had attempted to rescue the men who had fallen into the sewer at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar's Main Bawana Road, DCP Outer North Delhi said. Rescue operations are underway to retrieve the trapped men.

The Samaypur Badli Police Station received information about the incident at 6:34 pm, following which police officials reached the site of the accident and cordoned off the area.

A call was also received by the emergency services at 6:25 pm, after which four fire tenders were rushed to the site, as per Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg. An ambulance has also reached the site.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

