Russia-Ukraine Crisis: India Will Have To Prepare Itself for All Outcomes

On the same day, White House Press secretary Jan Psaki confirmed that the US had proposals from Russia to start talks to defuse the crisis. While there are no current plans for Ukraine to join NATO, western countries have rejected the notion of Russia holding a veto on NATO policy decisions.

The US is on record to say that there are things in the Russian draft which Moscow knows will not be acceptable to the West, and the NATO has its own demands of Russia. However, the Russian proposals have not been rejected out of hand. This could well be a situation where both sides are putting across their maximal demands and would be willing to compromise at some point. If so, this could have major geopolitical consequences.