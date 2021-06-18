US-Russia Ties May Still Be Uncertain Despite Biden-Putin Meet

First, the background.

US-Russia relations have been in a downward spiral in recent times. Allegations of Russian meddling in US elections, and US anger over Russian annexation of Crimea, military presence in eastern Ukraine, stifling of human rights and ransomware attacks on US assets have combined to take these relations to a new low. Consulates have been shut down in tit-for-tat reprisals and Ambassadors recalled.

It didn’t help that while the US establishment, and US allies, bristled in response to Russia’s actions, President Trump seemed to be strangely smitten with Putin, who played successfully on these differences. The 2018 Helsinki summit saw these contradictions reach farcical proportions when Trump publicly sided with Putin against his own intelligence agencies, creating a perfect storm.

Joe Biden did not come to power promising a reset of relations with Russia; the adversarial stance was expected to continue, only with more consistency. It was expected that Biden’s long foreign policy experience and half a century of dealing with Russia would come to bear on the crucial relationship and introduce some firm management of a traditional adversary.