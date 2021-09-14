RN Ravi’s Exit: Nagaland Governor Refused to Toe NSCN’s Line

The recent transfer of Nagaland Governor RN Ravi, who is also the Centre’s interlocutor to the Naga peace talks, to Tamil Nādu, was perhaps because the Nagaland government, known to be close to the NSCN(IM), was forced to toe the line of the outfit.

It is no cakewalk to deal with an outfit like the NSCN-IM led by a veteran — Th Muivah — who is adept at playing mind games. There was a time when Muivah believed he could get RN Ravi, the shrewd but non-conformist and straight-talking former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, who was later appointed as Chairman, Joint Intelligence Committee post his retirement and later as the interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, to dance to his tunes by virtue of his semantics and highbrow ideas about the “unique” history of the Nagas.

After the framework agreement between the Narendra Modi-led Central Government and the NSCN (IM) was signed in August 2015, RN Ravi has been digging in his heels to get to a point of mutual agreement. But that was not to be.