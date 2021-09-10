Nagaland Governor RN Ravi Shifted to TN, Assam Governor Given Extra Charge

Ravi, who was appointed as the union government's interlocutor in the the Naga peace talks in 2014, witnessed a breakdown in relations between the key players involved in the 23-year-old negotiations.

The Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) – the largest Naga group part of the talks process – had released a statement in which they stated that Ravi had “created an imbroglio in the talks process”.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also accepted the resignation of governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya, The Hindu reported. The post was given to the former Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, The Hindu reported.