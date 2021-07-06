Raghav's Take: Stan Swamy Died Callously in the Care of the Justice System

India’s criminal justice system is in the dock itself. Its latest and most severe indictment is how callously Fr Stan Swamy died in its care. The facts are searing. India’s mighty state got so scared of an ill, 84-year-old priest and tribal rights activist that the National Investigating Agency (NIA) strained every sinew to keep him incarcerated. It vindictively denied him even a straw and sipper to manage his Parkinson ailment.

The agency had finished interrogating him. His trial had not begun. An extremely contagious pandemic was felling old people by the hundreds of thousands. Reasonable doubts were cast by a credible international publication that hackers had planted the so-called “clinching” evidence in his computer, thereby perhaps trapping him in a false case.