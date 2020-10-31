What PM Modi Can Learn From PMs Nehru & Shastri About China & US

United by this indignity, India’s politicians and scientists launched a frontal attack on low crop yields. Norman E Borlaug was a scientist experimenting with hybrid dwarf varieties of wheat in Mexico. C Subramaniam, India’s dynamic new agriculture minister, ordered an experimental planting of these Mexican seeds. They yielded 5,000 kg a hectare, five times the output from Indian varieties. Subramaniam gave permission for direct farmer trials in 150 fields; he even sowed the hybrid seed in the lawns of his bungalow in New Delhi.

In 1966, India imported 18,000 kg of seed from Borlaug; by 1968, the wheat harvest increased to 17 million tons from 12 million in 1964. Grain production scaled over 100 million tons for the first time (this year, we are doing nearly 300 million tons!); India grandly called this turnaround its Green Revolution. More big labels followed.

Operation Flood in 1970 spurred milk production. An Oilseeds Mission doubled production over a decade. The poultry revolution was silent, powered by rising incomes; the annual availability of eggs per person increased from seven in 1961 to nearly seventy-five now!