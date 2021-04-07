How Young India’s Dreams are Being Killed By Regulatory Trapdoors

Why can’t I cut some slack for Prime Minister Modi’s unalloyed commitment to Start-up India, Stand-up India, Digital India, Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India? Because I’ve seen this horror flick before, how the bureaucracy comes up with rules that kill the soul of every prime ministerial invocation. Allow me to rewind to recent history.

A few years back, I had described the policy pitfalls that had condemned our first-generation entrepreneurs to DACOITY, that is, Digital America and China were Obliterating Indian Tech.