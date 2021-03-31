India Can Cut COVID Costs & Hesitancy By Issuing Vaccine Passports

So, you get my drift, right?

In our fairly realistic illustration above, nearly Rs 18,000 cr of duplicated, wasteful expenses can be avoided if we just allow the vaccine certificate to substitute for the negative RT-PCR test.

Juxtapose this against the Rs 35,000 cr that the central government has earmarked for its entire COVID-19 vaccination programme? Shouldn’t extra resources be diverted for vaccine production instead of getting wasted in conducting unnecessary RT-PCR tests?