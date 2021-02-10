How to Quickly Privatise 300 PSUs Without Selling a Single Share!

So, it’s a gigantic task to sell even five PSUs in one year. But even at this optimistically accelerated rate of sale, it would take the government sixty years to sell 300 companies! In other words, the promise of such a massive privatisation — nearly half a trillion dollars — is aborted at birth.

Kaput. Dead. Over. Out.

Or is there another model of privatisation that could avoid the deadly pitfalls? Can, for instance, public sector companies be privatised without selling a single government share?

Yes We Can.