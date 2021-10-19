Puja Violence Will Crush Bangladesh’s Already Shrinking Hindu Minority

Since the day of the Ashtami in Durga Puja on 13 October this year, Bangladesh has been boiling with Puja mandaps, Hindu temples, localities and individuals being attacked and women being raped and killed. The violence that erupted after a video went viral of the Holy Quran being defamed at the Durga mandap at Nanua Dighir Par Puja in Comilla city has still not been controlled, despite the assurances and efforts by the government in that country.

Durga puja has been observed peacefully in that locality since 1990 and is equally popular among Hindus and Muslims. As the incidents unfold, it is apparent that the sinister plot was planned and undertaken by some forces that tried to create trouble during the festival and prolong it, adding to the list of atrocities against Hindu minorities time and again. The miscreants took advantage of the night to place the Quran so that trouble erupts.