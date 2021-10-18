'Attempt to Destroy Communal Harmony': Bangladesh Minister on Durga Puja Clashes

Days after clashes broke out at several Durga Puja venues in Bangladesh, the country's Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday, 17 October, said that the attacks were 'pre-planned' and had aimed disturb communal harmony.

The unrest in Bangladesh had erupted on Wednesday, 13 October, after an alleged incident of the desecration of the Quran at a Durga Puja pavilion in Cumilla, located about 100 km from Dhaka.