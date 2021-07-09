Modi's New Ministers: Are They the 'Healers', or 'Silent Assassins'?

So, were these Vajpayee-era ministers sacked because they had become uncharitably aggressive in taking on opponents? Were their public dogfights, vicious and almost unparliamentary, beginning to hurt the government’s image?

Or, were they sacked because they created a lot of noise but delivered little by way of retribution, ie, were they sacked because they failed to tame their opponents? The answer to this question is critical and unknown.

Most of the ministries held by these veterans have been handed over to young, energetic political Turks who enjoy the Prime Minister’s confidence. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandavia, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Bhupendra Yadav – what is their mandate? To cool down tempers and put forth a more sensitive, reasonable face of the government? Or to double down, become even tougher, but create less noise, execute with the precision of a sniper, without blood-curdling screams spoiling the narrative?

Are they going to be healers, or metaphorically speaking, silent assassins? The answer to this question, hitherto utterly unknown, shall define the politics until 2024, when Modi 2.0 will fight to install Modi 3.0.