Gearing Up for UP Polls, PM Modi Chose Sobriety Over Polarisation in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most recent visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi was like no other. All the usual trappings were missing. There was no show of religiosity which has been the hallmark of previous trips to this holy city. Nor did he whip up an emotional connect with his voters as he has done in the past with events that shock and awe to leave a lasting impression.

In fact, this was his most businesslike engagement with Varanasi in the seven years since he shifted base from Gujarat to UP. He came, he launched, he announced and left, leaving the city stunned by the lack of showmanship for which Modi is known.

While disappointed residents went back to work as usual after Modi flew out, political circles have been buzzing with speculation about the reason for the inexplicable show of restraint.