Ahead of UP Polls, PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 1,500 Cr in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 15 July, landed in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi where he inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore, including an international co-operation and convention centre.

He was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport, following which he reached the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ground for the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing an event at BHU while inaugurating a 100-bed maternal and child health (MCH) wing at the Institute of Medical Sciences of BHU, PM Modi lauded the betterment of health infrastructure in the state under the BJP government.