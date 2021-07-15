Ahead of UP Polls, PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 1,500 Cr in Varanasi
Varanasi's new international convention centre, Rudraksh, will also be inaugurated by PM Modi during his visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 15 July, landed in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi where he inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore, including an international co-operation and convention centre.
He was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport, following which he reached the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ground for the inauguration ceremony.
Addressing an event at BHU while inaugurating a 100-bed maternal and child health (MCH) wing at the Institute of Medical Sciences of BHU, PM Modi lauded the betterment of health infrastructure in the state under the BJP government.
"The state of UP has seen times when brain fog and encephalitis were common diseases. Heath facilities were ignored. And COVID-19 has been one of the biggest challenge this world has ever faced. In such times, UP's fight against COVID-19 is commendable. I thank all the health workers of UP and Kashi," PM Modi said in his address, adding that the number of medical colleges has increased four times in the state in the past four years.
"Kashi is becoming a large medical hub of Purvanchal. Today, facilities are being made available in Kashi for diseases for which the treatment had to be done in Delhi or Mumbai earlier," he added.
Earlier, taking to Twitter, Adityanath said: "On behalf of the citizens of the state, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a new Kashi of a new Uttar Pradesh in a 'New India'."
PM Modi on Wednesday had tweeted that the projects "will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal."
Key Projects Being Kicked-Off in Varanasi
The new convention centre, named 'Rudraksh,' would serve as a venue for the conduction of international conferences, as well as cultural events such as concerts and exhibitions.
The other public projects include a multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for CIPET, rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango as well as vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyaon.
More About Varanasi's Rudraksh Convention Centre
The double-storeyed convention centre has been developed in the upscale Sigra region of the city, covering 2.87 hectares of land. It reportedly has a seating capacity of 1,200 people.
The project, which is expected to promote the city's tourism sector, has 108 rudrakshas in its premises, officials told PTI. Moreover, the ceiling of the convention centre is crafted to resemble a Shiva linga.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency-assisted Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre's (VCC) will be an eco-friendly establishment, in line with the Level 3 the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).
"I am delighted to be inaugurating a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city," PM Modi had said in a tweet.
Equipped with robust security systems and multiple entrances, VCC is expected to serve as the hub for international events in Varanasi.
(With inputs from PTI)
