PM Modi’s Security Breach Calls For Better Training: Ex-SPG Officer

The politics over the alleged security breach during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab refuses to die down. There are allegations and counter-allegations galore. However, only a few commentators have cared to go beyond their political bias and comment on the aspect of professional deficiencies in the entire episode.

There are a few critical questions that the enquiry committee set up by appropriate authorities should go into. The Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Punjab Police (PP), the two main agencies responsible for ensuring the security of the Prime Minister during his visit to Punjab, must analyse the deficiencies and take corrective measures.