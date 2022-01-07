PM Modi's Security Lapse: Home Ministry Forms 3-Member Committee for Probe
A 'major security breach' had occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's safety was breached in Punjab, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, 6 January, set up a committee to inquire into the lapses that led to the "grave security risk."
"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk."Ministry of Home Affairs
The three-member committee will be led by Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat Sudhir Kumar Saxena, and will also comprise of Intelligence Bureau Joint Director Balbir Singh, and Special Protection Group Inspector General S Suresh.
The committee has been advised to submit its report at the earliest.
The development comes merely hours after the Punjab government on Thursday had constituted a high-level committee to inquire into the matter.
However, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma asserted the party unit's "rejection" of the state government's committee, saying, "This committee formed by the Chief Minister will never be able to find out anything because he himself is the ringleader of this conspiracy," as per news agency ANI.
PM Modi's Security Breached in Punjab
Prime Minister Modi, who had been scheduled to address a rally and launch multiple projects in Punjab on Wednesday, had returned to the Bhatinda airport cutting his visit to the state short, after a 'security lapse.'
In a statement, the MHA declared that around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, the PM’s convoy, which was on a flyover, couldn't proceed further as the road was blocked by some protesters.
"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM," the statement read.
The Congress-led state government has, however, disputed the security-related allegations.
