2021’s Historical ‘Bull’ Market Trends: Is 2008-like Crash Next?

Our own Nifty has gained over 8 percent in the last one month, 22 percent in the last three months and 34 percent in the last six months. And this has happened in a year which has witnessed worst recession in decades. What a disconnect!

The price of Jet Airways shares has surged by an unprecedented 500 percent since September 2020. We have no idea as to when and how the company is going to get take off. That has not come in the way of company’s share price taking off in a way never seen before. What an apt example of irrational exuberance!

Let’s go back to Musk. He gained $28 billion more than the total net worth of Bill Gates in just year. According to CNBC.com, “Musk’s wealth surge over the past year marks the fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history.” There is no denying that Tesla has been quite an innovative company (not yet iconic though). But does that justify a surge of more than 800 percent in its stock’s price in 2020 and further 25 percent last week?