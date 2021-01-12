Latest News: US Homeland Security Chief Announces Resignation 

Live

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

8:26 AM , 12 Jan

US Homeland Security Chief Quits Ahead of Joe Biden Inauguration

Chad Wolf, the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, announced he was resigning on Monday as worries rose over more violence during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

Wolf, whose department is in-charge of security for the 20 January ceremony, will step down at midnight, according to a letter he sent to DHS staff.

(Source: AFP)

