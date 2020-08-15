Modi’s Speech on Crisis-Ridden 15 Aug Was Just A String of Slogans

There were laudable announcements but these are hamstrung by refusal to look at underlying issues. The launch of National Digital Health Mission is one such headline-grabbing declaration. Backed by information that an Aadhaar-like health ID will store all medical test reports, prescriptions, and disease history of every citizen, it is a praiseworthy initiative.

The rider, however, is what value would this be? Especially in the absence of quality public health system and majority of people being unable to secure quality and timely treatment because they cannot either afford it, or there is no good hospital in the neighbourhood.

It is commendable, the rise in the number of AIIMS-like health institutions as Modi mentioned in his 'report card', but this must be backed by simultaneous improvement in health services across India. If quality health services remain centralised and available in few institutions, this card shall be of little use to masses.

Likewise, Modi informed that the government had selected 100 cities for reducing pollution. But most problems in cities arise not just for local reasons, but also due to habits, practices and policies in the neighbouring region -- for instance smog during winter in north India, greatly caused by stubble-burning. Furthermore, would this programme be exclusively in the cities or would stakeholders that fall in the pollution-causing belt also be drawn in?

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, declared on I-Day in 2014, is in prime position on the government's list of achievements. Yet, the programme remains hamstrung in absence of municipal reforms and failure to improve infrastructure and the lot of sanitation workers.