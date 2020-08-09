101 Out! Can This Embargo Transform India’s Defence Industry?

The “auspicious” list of 101 items includes things we weren’t importing any way. Among these are wheeled armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs), naval corvettes, or Off Shore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) shallow water and water jet fast attack craft, which we have not only been making but exporting to countries like Mauritius, Sri Lanka. India has been designing and building its own OPVs since the 1980s if not earlier and designs its larger warships as well. So to claim we are embargoing them is to set up the proverbial straw man and then beat him !

The same could be said of another “ban”—hull mounted and shipborne sonar systems. India has been using such systems of its own HUMSA-NG and USHUS design for quite some time now. This has been one of the few successes of the DRDO. Earlier versions were fitted in our older warships, and upgraded ones into the P17, P 15A and P 28 ships. The inclusion of dipping or towed sonars would have been significant, but we plan to import those systems.

Another mystery in the embargo list is the ASTRA Beyond Visual Range Missile. This again is a completely Indian designed and made product. So what does it mean when we say it is on the embargo list ? Presumably its key components are still imported and so an indicative date of December 2023 has been given for the embargo to take effect.