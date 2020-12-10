Indians Must Speak Up For Minorities; Onus Shouldn’t Be On Muslims

Eik hii dharti ham sab ka ghar jitna tera utna mera

Dukh sukh ka yeh jantar-mantar jitna tera utna mera

This one Earth, our home, is as much mine as yours

This observatory of joys-sorrows is as much mine as yours

The fiery activist-poet from Hyderabad, Makhdoom Mohiuddin, too, speaks for working together towards a common goal:

Hayat le ke chalo kaainat le ke chalo

Chalo to saare zamaane ko saath le ke chalo

Take along all of life and all of the created universe

When you move forward take along the entire world