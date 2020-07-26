One Month On, No Mention of China in PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Twenty one years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when in his late 40s, first registered his presence in public eye, with acerbic comments on Pakistan. “Chicken biryani nahi, bullet ka jawab bomb se diya jayega” (we won’t give them chicken biryani, we will respond to a bullet with a bomb), he had thundered in one of the TV shows he was invited to as party spokesperson and national general secretary.

The backdrop to Modi's quick rise – as a tough leader who would brook no deceit – was provided by the Kargil war.

In his fifth edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in times of COVID-19, the prime minister could not have avoided mentioning that 26 July was also Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate how India drove out Pakistani forces from all high outposts and officially concluded the armed conflict.