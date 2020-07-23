Modi Govt Can’t Shut Babri Demolition Case Even As Mandir Firms Up

However, it cannot be overlooked that the apex court’s judgement was based on “possessory title” having little to do with what transpired on 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya. In fact, it is necessary to remind all, the two leaders most importantly, what the five judges, who waded through the legal minefield after several preceding worthies skirted past it during their tenures, said of the demolition.

The judges noted in November 2019 that the “destruction of the mosque took place in breach of the order of status quo and an assurance to this Court. The destruction of the mosque and the obliteration of the Islamic structure was an egregious violation of the rule of law.” On another occasion in 2010, a two judge bench called it a “crime which shook the secular fabric of India”.

The issue is thus simple: Is it not necessary to know who conspired or committed this crime? Is the Centre within its rights to withdraw the case, now in its final stages after almost three decades? Finally, would it be politically prudent for the Centre to alter stance of prosecuting agencies and counsels at this stage?