Kejriwal Shows Oppn the Art & Science of Politics to Take on BJP

It’s those actions that create an emotional ether of instant attraction. For example, Kejriwal’s muffler or Modi’s ethnic turbans. Or the bow and arrow that every prime minister of India wields on Dussehra to slay Ravana’s giant cut-out. Or Pandit Nehru, sticking a resplendent rose in his achkan buttonhole, surrounded by giggling kids on his birthday. Or Indira Gandhi riding an elephant through a swollen river to reach the devastated Dalit village of Belchi. Or Modi holding hands with Trump and doing a victory lap in a jam-packed Texas stadium. Or Rajiv Gandhi feeling at home in a hi-tech simulator. Or Vajpayee reading poetry, passionately, at a kavi sammelan in Lucknow. Or VP Singh riding a bicycle in the sweltering summer to win the Allahabad by-election in 1988. Or Rajnath Singh cracking a coconut on the first Jaguar fighter plane. Or Rahul Gandhi wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans for a bevy of adoring Chennai students. Or Modi meditating in a cave in Kedarnath.