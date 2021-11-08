Kashmir at Risk: Taliban-JeM Camps Flourishing in Afghanistan

“First we take Manhattan,” Leonard Cohen sang years ago.

First, they took Kabul, then the next one, according to the buzzing in the area, is going to be Jammu & Kashmir. I'm talking of Taliban and Jaish-e-Mohammed, of course. And, above all, of their puppeteer, the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

In the past year or so, Jaish-e-Mohammed, through its ISI handlers, has maintained close ties with the Afghan Taliban and has been providing them with a continuous stream of Pakistani recruits from the provinces of South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.