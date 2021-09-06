With Panjshir’s Fall, Will J&K Be Pakistan ISI’s Next Target?

There are ominous warning signs that once the Pakistan ISI has consolidated its hold on Afghanistan through the Taliban, it could divert Afghans and others towards India, primarily Jammu and Kashmir.

A lot of Kashmiris have been agog with talk of “the Taliban are coming” over the past three weeks. However, since the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is refurbishing the Taliban as good, responsible, and inclusive guys, the Afghans that appear here are likely to wear a different label. The ISI is good at manufacturing and selling multiple brands.