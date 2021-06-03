Is it Time for India to Embrace COVID Vaccines From China?

India is suffering from an acute shortage of vaccines that shows no signs of easing. This fact is plainly evident to anyone who has tried to get vaccinated. Last month alone, we lost 4000 people a day, on average, to covid; the entire country remains in a state of traumatic shock.

The solution is as self-evident as the problem: we need more vaccines in the country now. That is the only way we can unburden our health system and save lives. Which is why it is outrageous that we continue to deny ourselves two excellent vaccines being produced in a neighbouring country, both of which are certified by the World Health Organisation and might be about the only vaccines anywhere in the world with supplies to spare, just because that neighbouring country happens to be China.