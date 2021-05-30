MEA Succeeds in Turning India’s COVID Crisis Into a Global One

The other takeaway was Jaishankar’s full-throated endorsement of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue known as the Quad, a grouping of the US, India, Australia and Japan. He said India has “clarity on the Quad” and the group fills “a very important gap that has emerged in contemporary times” in global and regional requirements. No single country or bilateral relationship can fill that gap by itself.

The very fact that India is a Quad member shows it’s keen on the idea “otherwise we wouldn’t be members”. The Quad is an “expression of the convergence of interests of many countries” and not old-style bloc politics. “It’s only those who are stuck in the Cold War who can’t understand that,” Jaishankar commented in an apparent reference to critics who have tried to paint the Quad as an Asian NATO-type alliance.